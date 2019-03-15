Final frost, freeze forecast for southeast North Carolina

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - Winter’s days are numbered as spring officially begins Wednesday, March 20, at 5:58 PM. Those with green thumbs are eagerly ready to get their gardens in order sooner rather than later. But as we’ve become accustomed to, only Mother Nature knows when frost and freezing temperatures will become passé for the season.
The two biggest factors contributing to frost and freeze is your location’s latitude and the ocean influence. The closer to the water you are, the warmer temperatures will be. The map below highlights the average last frost and freeze for areas in the Lower Cape Fear Region using climatological data from 1951-2010.
Zones highlighted in pink, on average, experience their last freeze and frost earlier—usually around the middle to end of March. The farther north you travel away from the coast, the final frost and freeze will occur early to mid-April.
A good rule of thumb for those wanting a near fail-safe way to keep delicate plants protected from the frost… wait until after the April 15 tax deadline. Most areas in the Lower Cape Fear Region will average overnight lows near 50, and only a handful of days featuring record-low temperatures near freezing.
