Douglass Academy hosts “I Can Read” ceremony for kindergarten students

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - Kindergarten students at Douglass Academy were honored Friday morning for their reading skills. The students each received an “I Can Read” certificate and their own book to celebrate their achievement.
Douglass Academy is named after Frederick Douglass, an abolitionist and writer who escaped slavery in the 1800’s and went on to become a prominent figure in American history.
Douglass once said, “Once you learn to read, you will be forever free.”
Douglass Academy is one of four public charter schools managed by the Roger Bacon Academy, Inc. founded in 1999 by education pioneer Baker Mitchell. Other schools include Charter Day School in Leland, Columbus Charter School in Whiteville and South Brunswick Charter School in Southport.
