Chick-fil-A one of the attractions planned for Leland Town Center; construction set to finish in 2020

LELAND, NC (WECT) - A popular fast food restaurant is one of the attractions planned for the new Leland Town Center, which economic leaders in the town say should be back on track soon.
Contractors told the economic and community development committee Thursday night that construction should be finished early next year. Plans call for a Chick-fil-A as well office, retail, entertainment and civic areas.
"We hope it becomes a regional attraction not only for the residents here locally but attract folks from north and south," Leland Economic Development Director Gary Vidmar said. "That's the type of center we are envisioning, unique businesses, unique restaurants that they can't find anywhere else."
Streetlights are being installed on Ploof Road, Gateway Boulevard and Tradeway Drive.
The landowner/developer is planning construction of a Chick-fil-A and a multi-tenant retail building on the outlots on Hwy. 17.
Another economic development meeting is scheduled for March 26 to make sure the plan is ready for presentation at the April Leland City Council meeting.
