CFPUA: Sewer work to close part of Windemere Road Monday morning

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - Crews with the Cape Fear Public Utility Authority will close part of a road in Wilmington Monday morning for sewer repair work.
According to officials, Windemere Road will close between Eastwood Road and Camberly Drive starting at 8 a.m. Monday and lasting until Wednesday evening.
Crews will make emergency repairs to a failed sewer main in the area.
Detours will be posted. In general, traffic will be rerouted onto Tanbridge Road and Long Leaf Acres Drive while work proceeds.
