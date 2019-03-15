CFCC basketball teams get celebratory sendoff before playing in national tournaments

CFCC basketball teams get celebratory sendoff before playing in national tournaments
Fans hold up signs for the Cape Fear Community College basketball teams at Friday's sendoff. (Source: WECT)
March 15, 2019 at 3:02 PM EST - Updated March 15 at 3:03 PM

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - Cape Fear Community College is sending its men's and women's basketball teams to the National Junior College Athletic Association tournament in Hutchinson, Kan., and before competing for a national title, the Sea Devils got a celebratory sendoff Friday.

CFCC's men's team, the 17th seed in the 24-team Division I tourney, begins play Monday at 11 a.m. EST against Arizona Western, the 16 seed.

Cape Fear's women are the seventh seed and take on 10th-seed Metropolitan in the first round of the Division II tournament at 2 p.m. EST Tuesday. There are 16 teams in the women's field.

"I think it's a credit to both teams working hard and staying together," CFCC Athletic Director Ryan Mantlo said during Friday's sendoff. "Any time that you have all these intricacies working, and not a gym, it makes it tough but kudos to everybody that made everything come together at the end."

CFCC unveiled the renovated Schwartz Center in late February. A new roof, basketball court, seating, locker room, showers, video scoreboard and training rooms cost $4.3 million and took 13 months to finish.

The Sea Devils only had a couple of games on their new home floor before departing for Hutchinson, which will become the center of the junior college basketball world next week.

“I think it’s just a great opportunity for these young people to get out there and be seen, and just experience something special,” Mantlo said.

Copyright 2019 WECT. All rights reserved.