CFCC basketball teams get celebratory sendoff before playing in national tournaments

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - Cape Fear Community College is sending its men's and women's basketball teams to the National Junior College Athletic Association tournament in Hutchinson, Kan., and before competing for a national title, the Sea Devils got a celebratory sendoff Friday.
CFCC's men's team, the 17th seed in the 24-team Division I tourney, begins play Monday at 11 a.m. EST against Arizona Western, the 16 seed.
Cape Fear's women are the seventh seed and take on 10th-seed Metropolitan in the first round of the Division II tournament at 2 p.m. EST Tuesday. There are 16 teams in the women's field.
"I think it's a credit to both teams working hard and staying together," CFCC Athletic Director Ryan Mantlo said during Friday's sendoff. "Any time that you have all these intricacies working, and not a gym, it makes it tough but kudos to everybody that made everything come together at the end."
CFCC unveiled the renovated Schwartz Center in late February. A new roof, basketball court, seating, locker room, showers, video scoreboard and training rooms cost $4.3 million and took 13 months to finish.
The Sea Devils only had a couple of games on their new home floor before departing for Hutchinson, which will become the center of the junior college basketball world next week.
“I think it’s just a great opportunity for these young people to get out there and be seen, and just experience something special,” Mantlo said.
