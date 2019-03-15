Cape Fear Community College men basketball team ready for title run

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - Since the first day of the season, the goal hasn’t changed for the Cape Fear Community College men’s basketball team.
“The goal is to win it all,” said CFCC sophomore JJ Miles. “We are going to take it one game at a time and play as a team.”
No. 17 seed Cape Fear will play No. 16 Arizona Western College on March 18 in the National Junior College Athletic Association tournament in Hutchinson, Kan.
“They are good and have a couple of good guards,” Miles said of Arizona Western. “They are good in transition. I have been watching them a little.”
While the players get ready to face the Matadors, they are also preparing to play on the big stage.
“I have been told that it’s amazing,” CFCC sophomore Quate McKenzie said of the national tourney. “I am looking forward to it. We are all looking forward to it.”
“You try to tell them that it’s going to be this way, and you just can’t mimic that,” CFCC coach Ryan Mantlo added.
Mantlo said he believes his team is playing its best basketball.
“The nice thing is that this year, we have a lot more firepower,” Mantlo said.
