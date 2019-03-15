The Brigade Boys & Girls Club holds 2nd Annual Golf day

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - The Brigade Boys and Girls Club held its second annual Golf Day on Thursday afternoon.
Members from the First Tee of Wilmington turned the club into a golf course.
Stations were set up for putting, longest drive competition, closest to the pin, and there was a marshmallow driving range.
“We are all about growing kids and the development of kids,” said Rick Sears, Brigade Boys and Girls Club CEO. “Whatever it takes and to expose them to positive activities.”
First Tee of Wilmington Director Randy Hofer hopes the kids get hooked on golf.
"Once you come out to these places, kids get to know us,” Hofer said. “They remember hitting a golf ball.”
