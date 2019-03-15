Bald Head Woods Reserve partially reopens after Florence

BALD HEAD ISLAND, NC (WECT) - Bald Head Woods Reserve, located on Bald Head Island, is now partially open to visitors six months after Hurricane Florence swept through the region.
The Loop, Middle, and East Trails, located in the southern portion of the Reserve, south of Federal Road are now open to visitors.
Visitors should continue to exercise caution when visiting the site and be aware of the risk of natural hazards such as biting insects, poisonous plants, and regular vegetative debris associated with maritime forest ecosystems.
The Creek Trail, located in the northern portion of the Reserve, north of Federal Road remains closed to visitors. Updates will be posted on the Coastal Reserve’s website at www.nccoastalreserve.net and via its social media accounts.
