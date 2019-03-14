Wilmington man arrested on drug charges after Topsail traffic stop

TOPSAIL BEACH, NC (WECT) - A Wilmington man is facing a long list of drug charges following a traffic stop in Topsail Beach Wednesday night.
Terry Stone, 24, is charged with possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver a schedule II, schedule IV, and schedule VI controlled substances; possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver MDMA (ecstasy); possession of LSD; felony possession of marijuana; and maintaining a vehicle for a controlled substance, among other offenses.
Chief Samuel L. Gervase with the Topsail Police Department said an officer initiated a traffic stop on Stone for driving with a revoked license around 6:05 p.m. on North Anderson Boulevard.
During the stop, Stone admitted to an officer that he had a small amount of marijuana in his possession, Gervase said.
A K9 unit was called in from neighboring Surf City and officers seized approximately half an ounce of marijuana, an undisclosed amount of LSD, and an undisclosed amount of “wax marijuana."
Stone was booked into the Pender County Jail under a $150,000 bond.
Online court records indicate Stone has pending charges in New Hanover County that include DWI, felony possession of cocaine, possession of ecstasy, possession of marijuana, and assault on a government official.
