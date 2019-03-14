TRAFFIC ALERT: Portion of East Boiling Spring Road to close for repairs

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WECT) - A portion of East Boiling Spring Road will be closed for about four weeks as it undergoes repairs for damage caused by Hurricane Florence.
According to the N.C. Department of Transportation, about a .2-mile portion of the road will be close about one mile east of NC 87 at North Lake and Patricia Lake.
Work will begin Monday, March 18, and is expected to last through Friday, April 12.
Traffic will be detoured onto Funston Road and NC 87.
