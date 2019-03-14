Sheriff: Body found Tuesday is missing Nash County woman

NASH COUNTY, N.C. (WNCN) - Authorities have positively identified the body found Tuesday in Tarboro as Diana Alejandra Keel, according to Nash County Sheriff Keith Stone.
Keel, 38, was last seen on Friday and reported missing on Saturday. Her body was found Tuesday by North Carolina Department of Transportation officials off of Polks Hole Road in Tarboro, Stone said. An autopsy was performed on Wednesday.
Stone said that investigators have reached out to Keel's family in Columbia.
"There is definitely foul play afoot," he said Tuesday. He reiterated foul play as the cause in a Wednesday press conference.
"The cause of death was the act of someone," Stone said. He added that investigators believe the body had been where it was found since Keel was reported missing.
Keel's husband, Lynn Keel, was brought in for questioning on Tuesday. Stone said he is still a person of interest.
The couple has a 10-year-old child together.
Investigators also said that Keel's previous wife died in their home in 2006. Her death was ruled an accident.
