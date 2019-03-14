Permit issued for Chemours to install oxidizer aimed at reducing PFAS air emissions

RALEIGH, NC (WECT) - In an effort to reduce air emissions of PFAS and GenX, the state Department of Environmental Quality’s Division of Air Quality has issued a permit to Chemours for the installation and operation of a thermal oxidizer/scrubber system at Chemours’ Fayetteville Works facility.
The permit incorporates the requirements of a consent order signed Feb. 25 to install the oxidizer by Dec. 31 and reduce all PFAS emissions by 99 percent beyond the 2017 baseline.
Testing is required within 90 days of installation to confirm the 99 percent emission reduction. Two carbon adsorbers were installed at the facility in May 2018.
Continuous monitoring systems and annual testing will verify compliance with conditions of the permit, which also requires the facility to operate under an enhanced leak detection and repair program.
The DAQ hearing officer recommended additional plans for installation, calibration and maintenance of the equipment used to monitor the pollution control devices, and equipment used in the leak detection and repair program after reviewing public comments on the draft permit. Those changes were incorporated in the final permit.
Click here to view the final permit, permit review, director’s memo and hearing officer’s report.
