North Carolina uses late surge to beat UNCW

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - Tenth-ranked North Carolina scored seven runs in the final three innings to beat UNCW, 11-4, at Brooks Field on Wednesday.
UNC (14-4) broke a 4-4 tie in the seventh when Ike Freeman scored on a Blake Morgan wild pitch.
UNCW (10-8) fell behind 4-0 but battled back and tied the game when Cole Weiss hit a two-run home run, his second homer of the season.
Landen Roupp (1-2) took the loss despite striking out six and allowing one run in 5.2 innings of relief.
Tar Heel Connor Ollie (1-0) earned the win after pitching 1.2 innings of shutout relief. The UNC bullpen allowed no runs and only two hits in 6.1 innings.
The Seahawks visit Memphis for a three-game series beginning Friday at 7 p.m. EST.
