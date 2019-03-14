Local health and wellness non-profits can apply for a grant from the Women’s Impact Network

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WECT) - Women working to impact local networks. It’s right in the name: Women in Networks, also known as WIN.
The group helps improve the community by giving funds to local non-profit organizations that have goals of improving education, health and wellness, arts and culture, and environment.
“We are what’s called a collective giving circle,” says Isabella Hinds, the grants committee chair for WIN. “Members make a specific pledge of funds and then work together to issue requests for proposals so that we can really have a special impact with our donations and really learn a lot more about philanthropy.”
WIN was founded in 2011, but has since expanded to 130 members. Each member donates money annually, which is then collectively given to non-profits.
“Our most important work is impact,” says Hinds. “We are really interested in innovation. We’re interested in new ideas that people want to try.”
This year, the organization plans to make two large grants of $24,000 each and up to three small grants totaling no more than $10,000.
The only requirements for applying: the non-profit has to serve New Hanover County and the grant money will need to go towards health and wellness based programs/initiatives as that is the area of focus this year.
“We’re really focused this year on the notion of breaking the cycle of poor health habits,” says Hinds.
The first step in the application process is to submit a Letter of Intent to WIN’s grants committees by Friday, March 15 at midnight. Then, the large and small grant committees will review the letters and pick the applications that deemed the strongest. Those will then be invited to submit a full application. Those applications are due April 22.
In years past, WIN has given grants to the W.H.A.T. Clinic, Skywatch Bird Rescue, Opera Wilmington, The Carousel Center, and several others.
For more information and to request a Letter of Intent form, organizations should email win4nhc@gmail.com, writing WIN Letter of Intent Request in the subject line.
If you’re interested in becoming a WIN member, you can also email the address above.
