First Alert Forecast: temps turning up Thursday and Friday but another cool shot to follow

By Gannon Medwick | March 14, 2019 at 3:28 AM EST - Updated March 14 at 3:42 AM

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - Hello and a good Thursday to you all across the Cape Fear Region! Your First Alert 7-Day Planning Forecast houses a couple of special times: St. Patrick’s Day weekend... and the start of astronomical spring next Wednesday, March 20. Ironically, the warmest weather will occur before these milestones as balmy southerly breezes of 10+ mph bump temperatures to the 70s Thursday... and whipping southwesterly winds of 15+ mph whisk in the 70s and 80s for Friday. The best chances for a pollen cleansing shower or storm will hinge on the approach and passage of a cold front: 20% late Friday, 50% Friday night, and 20% early Saturday. Here in your 7-Day Planning Forecast, you can check out the coolness that is likely to arrive after the front...

