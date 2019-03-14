First Alert Forecast: soaring temperatures Friday, brief shower chance into the weekend

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - Good Thursday! Your First Alert 7-Day Planning Forecast houses a couple of special times: St. Patrick’s Day weekend... and the start of astronomical spring next Wednesday, March 20. The best chances for a pollen cleansing shower or storm will hinge on the approach and passage of a cold front: 20% late Friday, 50% Friday night, and 20% early Saturday. Here in your 7-Day Planning Forecast, you can check out the coolness that is likely to arrive after the front...
- Expect a big jump to the upper 70s Friday with assistance from the March sun angle and warm south breezes. Some zip codes, especially further inland will have a run at 80s Friday afternoon - enjoy!
- Temperatures will take a turn back to the seasonably cool 60s Saturday into early next week. Overnight low will mainly be in the 40s with the potential for a few upper 30s to mix in next week.
- In the short term....breezy, dry and warm weather will not help lower the pollen count. Tree pollen will especially be elevated, head’s up allergy sufferers, tree pollen usually peaks in April and grass pollen peaks late spring around May.
Thanks so much for checking into your forecast! …and be sure to customize it to your location wih your WECT Weather App…
Copyright 2019 WECT. All rights reserved.