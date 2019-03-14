Department of Justice reviewing fatal trooper-involved shooting

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WECT) - The North Carolina Department of Justice is reviewing a fatal trooper-involved shooting that occurred earlier this year due to a conflict of interest in the Brunswick County District Attorney’s Office, a spokesperson for the state agency has confirmed.
Brandon Lovell Webster, 28, of Shallotte, was shot and killed by N.C. State Highway Patrol Trooper S.A. Collins during a traffic stop in the parking lot of the Civietown Mini Mart off Holden Beach Road on New Year’s Day.
The shooting prompted a State Bureau of Investigation probe, which was recently completed, according to a spokesperson for the agency.
Per standard protocol, the results of that investigation were expected to be sent to the Brunswick County District Attorney’s Office to determine if charges against Collins were warranted. Instead, the SBI sent its case to the Department of Justice (NCDOJ) due to “family relationships” among Collins, local law enforcement and the Brunswick County District Attorney Jon David’s Office, Laura Brewer, spokesperson for the NCDOJ, said.
A spokesperson for the State Highway Patrol said Collins fired shots as “the violator vehicle accelerated towards him, fleeing the scene.” At least two gunshots can be heard in a video recorded by a bystander.
Collins remains on administrative duty pending the results of the investigation, per agency policy.
