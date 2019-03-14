Columbus County brothers accused of shooting bystander in head during fight

CHADBOURN, NC (WECT) - Two brothers are accused of shooting an innocent bystander in the head during a fight in Chadbourn last week.
Chief Anthony Spivey with the Chadbourn Police Department said U.S. Marshals on Thursday arrested Michael Jerome Jordan, 26, of Whiteville, and McKinley Freeman Junior, 28, of Tabor City, on Ten-Mile Road outside of Tabor City.
Spivey said the incident happened on Enterprise Street near Holland Street around 8:30 p.m. Monday, March 4 when a fight broke out between the brothers and another group. During the fracas, a woman was shot in the head. A second person was also shot but suffered only minor injuries, Spivey said.
The female victim was airlifted to New Hanover Regional Medical Center where she is recovering and in good spirits, according to Spivey.
Jordan and Junior were both charged with assault with two counts of assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury.
They both received $15,000 bonds at the Columbus County Jail and will make their first court appearances on the charges Friday morning.
