Werk family estate gives $500K to NHRMC internal medicine residency program

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - Even though Dr. Emile Werk died in 2016, he continues to have an influence on doctors and medical care at New Hanover Regional Medical Center.
On Wednesday, the Dr. Emile and Dorothy Werk Estate gave a $522,585 gift to support NHRMC's internal medicine residency program. Through this grant, an outstanding resident will receive $1,000 each year with the remainder of the annual allotment funding residents' education and clinical research.
"It allows the residents to have that small bit of extra funding that could launch a project that could really make a difference in the care of a patient," said Dr. Charin Hanlon, NHRMC internal medicine program director.
Third-year internal medicine residents presented research projects Wednesday at their annual research day, which has been renamed the Emile Werk, MD Internal Medicine Research Day in honor of the Werk family’s gift.
Werk was recruited by the University of North Carolina Chapel Hill to head the residency program in internal medicine at what was then the Wilmington Area Health Education Center. He served as its director until he stepped down in 1986.
Werk continued to work at NHRMC part time until retiring in 1994.
The internal medicine program in Wilmington started with a handful of residents, and now it receives thousands of applicants each year.
