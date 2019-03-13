Several mailboxes, trash bins destroyed in Silver Lake area

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WECT) - Four mailboxes and several garbage bins were destroyed early Monday morning in a Monkey Junction neighborhood.
“We woke up to a big, huge bang. It sounded like there was an explosion,” said Natosha Longo.
Longo lives on Antoinette Lane in the Silver Lake area of New Hanover County and was sleeping just yards away when she heard the ruckus.
On Wednesday morning, one yard in the community was littered with broken mailbox posts, trash, furniture remnants and various debris.
“It had to be a drunk driver, not 100% sure, but they took out all four mailboxes and two trash bins,” said Longo.
Longo said whomever is responsible fled the scene. She did file a report with the Highway Patrol.
As a mother of three, Longo’s concern for safety within her surrounding community is paramount,
“It is extremely concerning especially when you have small kids,” said Longo. “We have three elementary school children that live here and there’s about a dozen kids that live on this street alone. What if they were coming through at 12:30 in the afternoon when my children are getting off the school bus? “
As the scattered debris has remains sitting alongside the road, Longo is wasting no time to ensure her neighborhood is back up to par.
“I’m going to go ahead and clean all of this up, just so everyone in the neighborhood doesn’t have to look at it. With traffic coming by, you know, I worry somebody might hit it. It’s awfully close to the road,” Longo explained.
She said it’s not the first time her mailbox has been destroyed and has had to replace it three times in the past six years.
