North Brunswick’s Jieem Bullock is named WECT Athlete of the Week

LELAND, NC (WECT) - North Brunswick’s Jieem Bullock is this week’s WECT Athlete of the Week.
The junior took first place in the long jump in the New Balance National Invitational championship in New York City on Saturday. Bullock won with a personal best jump of 24 feet, 4.25 inches.
