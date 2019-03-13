More opportunities for seniors to socialize and exercise at new resource center in Castle Hayne

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WECT) - New Hanover County’s Senior Resource Center now offers more for seniors across the area.
As of February, the Senior Resource Center will offer a satellite site in Castle Hayne for those residents who live in the northern part of the county. Residents 55-years-old and older can enjoy different classes, programs, and services at the site.
“Fortunately, received some additional grant funding this year so we were able to transport some of our services to the northern part of the county,” says Ellen Conner, the nutritionist with the Senior Resource Center. She has helped get the satellite site up and running.
The site is at Castle Hayne Baptist Church thanks to a partnership with the church.
“We’re always, at Castle Hayne, looking for ways to be an asset to our community and that’s what’s important to us. To be a part of the community," says Pastor Wayne Holley.
Here are some of the activities offered:
- Bingo
- Walking Club
- Dance fitness
- Trivial Pursuit
- Line dancing
- Geri Fit exercise class
- Live music
- Jewelry crafts
- Tai Chi
- Scrabble
“You’re welcome to just come in and hang out and meet new friends, make new friends, and develop those connections,” says Connor.
The New Hanover County Library visits the satellite site once a month as part of their outreach program. They bring a cart of books for participates to check and/or return books of their choice.
A nutritious lunches offered at the site as well. It’s free for those 60-years-old and older as part of the grant through a combination of federal, state, and county/local funds. Those 55 and younger can purchase a meal. Contributions are always welcome. The meals are balanced and include a protein, fruit, vegetable, carbohydrate, and milk.
The site is located at Castle Hayne Baptist Church on 4544 Parmele Rd and is open Monday-Wednesday from 9:30 a.m. until 1:30 p.m.
Connor says they could use some volunteers. They need greeters, servers, and would like someone to lead/teach a dance exercise class.
If you’re interested or if you have any questions, call (910) 798-6400 or email econnor@nhcgov.com.
Click here for a schedule of programs, fitness classes, and services.
