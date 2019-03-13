Johnson sinks late free throws to lead NC State over Clemson

The Tigers could be left to lament this one on Selection Sunday. They led 36-18 at one point and shot 52 percent in the first half to lead by 16 at the break. And after giving up the lead with about 5½ minutes left, they got it back on a 3-pointer from Reed and a stickback from Elijah Thomas - only to see a whistle on Clyde Trapp send Johnson to the line on his off-balance shot to hit the winning free throws.