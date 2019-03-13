Home away from home: Raleigh couple drives 292 miles everyday to maintain Wilmington restaurant

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - Al and Rosalie Cervini make a 292-mile round-trip commute from Raleigh each day to run their restaurant.
Their love for Wilmington runs so deep they don’t have a problem making the trip on a regular basis.
“I’m working 14-plus hours a day, and it’s been the best job of my life. It’s not a job," Al said. "That’s probably what makes it so doable. It’s not a job.”
Rosalie’s Trattoria has only been open for three months but six days a week, Al wakes up at 8 a.m. to drive two hours.
He does it because it’s what he loves, and he wouldn’t have it any other way.
“This is my bucket list; this is what I want to do," Al said. "All the struggles and efforts and everything else in life led to this. That’s what it was all for.”
Al’s wife, Rosalie, and their daughter make the trip half of the week. Rosalie has another job and their daughter is in school.
The Cervinis have always loved Wilmington and want to move to the city permanently. Hurricane Florence affected the market and with two dogs, it’s been hard to find a place that’s accommodating.
On the plus side, the Cervinis’ customers love them so much, they’ve started helping them look for homes.
Copyright 2019 WECT. All rights reserved.