Head-on collision in Columbus County seriously injures drivers, both in hospital

NAKINA, NC (WECT) - Two people were taken to the hospital after a head-on collision Tuesday night, according to the Columbus News Reporter.
The accident happened around 8 p.m. on Seven Creeks Highway near Poley Bridge Church in Nakina.
According to the article, one person has to be extricated with heavy equipment. One of the drivers was airlifted to the trauma center while the other was taken to the hospital by ambulance. No word on their current conditions.
Nakina Fire and Rescue, along with Williams Township Fire, Whiteville Rescue, and the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene.
As of Wednesday morning, highway patrol is investigating the crash.
