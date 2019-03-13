First Alert Forecast: temperatures to climb, and then chill...

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - Happy Hump Day! Your First Alert Forecast remains mainly dry for the Cape Fear Region. Odds for a pollen reducing shower or a quick, rumbly thundershower will be near 0% Wednesday through Friday morning, 30% late Friday into early Saturday, and then back to near 0% for most of St. Patrick's Day weekend and early next week. The temperature story will feature a little more drama...