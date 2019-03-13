First Alert Forecast: groovy 70s through Friday before bumping down to the 60s

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - Happy Wednesday! Your First Alert Forecast remains mainly dry for the Cape Fear Region. Odds for a pollen reducing shower or a quick, rumbly thundershower will be near 0% Wednesday through Friday morning, 30% late Friday into early Saturday, and then back to near 0% for most of St. Patrick’s Day weekend and early next week. Check out your First Alert forecast below:
- Spring-like 70s bounce back Thursday and Friday with assistance from the March sun angle and warm south breezes. Some zip codes, especially further inland will have a run at 80s Friday afternoon - enjoy!
- Temperatures will take a turn back to the seasonably cool 60s Saturday into early next week. Overnight low will mainly be in the 40s with the potential for a few upper 30s to mix in next week.
- In the short term....breezy, dry and warm weather will not help lower the pollen count. Tree pollen will especially be elevated, head’s up allergy sufferers, tree pollen usually peaks in April and grass pollen peaks late spring around May.
