Familiar face to Tar Heels fans will show off his skills when the Harlem Globetrotters visit Wilmington

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - When the Harlem Globetrotters visit Wilmington later this month, a familiar face to fans of the University of North Carolina Tar Heels will be on the court.
Orlando “El Gato” Melendez appeared in Final Fours in 1998 and 2000 with UNC Chapel Hill. After college, he played with the Puerto Rican national team and in Europe; then, he became a Globetrotters star, visiting more than 70 countries with the team.
Families can see Melendez at the Harlem Globetrotters game at Trask Coliseum in Wilmington on Friday, March 22 at 7 p.m. The game is part of the team’s Fan Powered World Tour. This is the 93rd consecutive season the team has toured the world.
Melendez is the first and only Puerto Rican-born player to ever play for the Harlem Globetrotters. His nickname, '"El Gato," came from an experience he had heading to the basketball courts one day when he was in his early teens. He dropped some ham on the way and several cats followed him. “El Gato” is Spanish for “The Cat.”
For tickets to the Wilmington event, click here.
