Dubliner Pub & Patio among properties to be purchased for road widening project

“It would be a lot better if they would actually give us an opportunity to close this properly, to actually say goodbye and have one last hoorah," Potts said. "But when I’m sitting here telling my customers on a daily basis, ‘Hey, it’s going to be two years. It’s going to be a year and a half,’ then come to find it’s going to be six months down the road, I kind of look like a liar and that’s not a good look for me. The way that they’re doing it, it’s just very unprofessional.”