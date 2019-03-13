Drop-out rate improves for fifth straight year for New Hanover County Schools

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - For the fifth straight year, the student drop-out rate has improved for New Hanover County Schools.
According to information released by the N.C. Department of Public Instruction, the drop-out rate for NHCS in the 2017-18 school year is 1.32 percent.
Here is a look at the NHCS drop-out rate over the previous four academic years:
- 2016-17 1.48 percent
- 2015-16 1.65 percent
- 2014-15 1.92 percent
- 2013-14 2.88 percent
“This year continues our five-year trend of reducing the drop-out rate. When combined with the increasing graduation rate for all students, this is proof that the hard work of our principals and staffs is making a positive difference. We still have improvements to make, but I am encouraged that we are moving in the right direction,” said Dr. Tim Markley, superintendent of New Hanover County Schools.
