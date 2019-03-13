Disabled Florence victim facing eviction from hotel gets 10-day reprieve

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - Lynn Miller hasn’t lived in a permanent home for six months. She’s been staying at the Mainstay Suites for the last four months thanks to FEMA’s Transitional Sheltering program. Miller, with nowhere to go, received a notice that she needed to be out of the hotel by 1 p.m. Wednesday.
“I don’t have an address, I don’t have anywhere to go,” Miller said.
Her house was wrecked by Hurricane Florence and a tornado that spawned during the storm, leaving it inhabitable, moldy and with gaping holes in the roof. She managed to buy a trailer but it also had mold, a water leak, and wood rot in the floor.
During the hurricane, Miller broke her leg and was sent to New Hanover Regional Medical Center where she stayed for a month. She’s been in a wheelchair ever since. After her stint in the hospital, Miller rehabbed for two months before she and her two service dogs found a steady place to stay at Mainstay Suites
Fast forward to Wednesday, Miller was in a state of panic two hours before she was forced to check out.
Miller said she reached out to FEMA, officials with NC’s STEP program, Governor Cooper’s office, Congressman Rouzer’s office, and officials with the state’s emergency management individual assistance program.
“Come 10 o’clock this morning, I still hadn’t heard anything from anyone. The hotel had not heard anything. So at this point, I’m really panicking because it’s game time, it’s two hours away, I have to be out," Miller explained.
Forty minutes later, Miller was notified that she would be able to stay at the hotel for another 10 days.
Miller is now trying to tie up loose ends and figure out what her next steps are.
“I now have a little more time to work on establishing a permanent or temporary plan until STEP can come in and repair my house,” Miller said.
Until then, Miller continues to find help and figure out where her next home will be.
Copyright 2019 WECT. All rights reserved.