Caught on cam: Cooler scare prompts recall

POMPANO BEACH, FL (NBC) - A terrifying close-call at a Florida family’s home has prompted a recall of Igloo coolers.
Home security cameras were rolling on March 2 when 5-year-old Nicholas Wanes climbed inside of the cooler.
The lid then slammed shut and latched, trapping him inside.
Fortunately, Nicholas’ parents were nearby and heard his screams.
They were quickly able to free him.
Igloo was made aware of the incident and announced a recall of several “Marine Elite” cooler models with stainless steel latches on March 8.
