Carolina Beach opens new 1.2-mile section of Island Greenway

CAROLINA BEACH, NC (WECT) - Pedestrians and bicyclists have a new path to explore in Carolina Beach.
After six years of funding acquisition, planning and construction, the town said Wednesday the new 1.2-mile section of the Island Greenway is officially open for public use. The 10-foot-wide paved multi-use path begins at Mike Chappell Park and winds southward through scenic wooded areas to the intersection of Alabama Avenue and Spot Lane.
Only bicycles and pedestrians will be allowed to use the trail. No motorized vehicles of any kind, including golf carts, will be permitted. Bicycles, scooters and skateboards should yield to pedestrians.
All dogs should be kept on leashes, and all pet waste must be removed.
Any incidents on the greenway should be reported to the Carolina Beach Police Department at 910-458-2540.
An official ribbon cutting ceremony for the trail will be held in April.
