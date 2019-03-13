Bon Appetit to close after two decades in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - A popular Port City breakfast and lunch staple will close its doors Friday after 22 years in business.
“It has been an honor for my husband and I to serve Wilmington. We have been so proud, especially my husband, who had a heart of gold,” said owner Claudia Costa.
Costa’s husband Gene died unexpectedly in 2016, and since then Claudia and her two daughters have been working hard to continue to serve up his legacy to loyal patrons.
“My husband played a real big part in this and I carried on in his shoes the best I could, but now it is just time,” said Costa. “My husband would want me to move on and enjoy life.”
Since the restaurant made the announcement they would be closing a week ago, loyal food fans have been flocking in to get their fix of favorites like hearty omelets and shrimp and grits.
“It has been overwhelming and amazing this past week. We have such loyal customers that have watched my children grow up, the support is amazing and this is really bittersweet,” said Costa.
The restaurant was once featured on the Food Network back in 2004. A Thyme Savor catering will move into the new location.
Costa plans to move to Florida to spend more time with her daughter and granddaughter.
