Bills from Wilmington-area lawmakers pass state House committees

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - Three bills sponsored by legislators from southeastern North Carolina took steps forward Wednesday, receiving approval from committees in the state House of Representatives.
The House Judiciary Committee approved HB212, which increases the punishment for anyone caught breaking into a pharmacy for the purpose of stealing opioid medications, and for those caught receiving the stolen medications. Rep. Carson Smith (R-Pender County) is one of the primary sponsors of that bill.
The committee gave unanimous approval to HB283, also called Conner’s Law. Rep. Brenden Jones (R-Columbus) is one of the primary sponsors of the bill, which toughens the punishments given to anyone assaulting a law enforcement officer or emergency responder. It also provides an extra death benefit for families of public safety workers murdered in the line of duty. The law is named in honor of Trooper Kevin Conner, who died last October during a traffic stop in Columbus County.
Rep. Ted Davis (R-Wilmington) is the primary sponsor of HB 51, which received unanimous approved Wednesday in the House Commerce Committee. The bill calls for naming the North Carolina Azalea Festival in Wilmington as the official azalea festival of North Carolina.
All three bills now move to the Committee on Rules, Operations and Calendar of the House. If approved there, they would move on to the floor of the state House for a vote of all members.
There is no timetable on when the rules committee would discuss the bills.
Copyright 2019 WECT. All rights reserved.