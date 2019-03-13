Bills from Wilmington-area lawmakers pass state House committees

The committee gave unanimous approval to HB283, also called Conner’s Law. Rep. Brenden Jones (R-Columbus) is one of the primary sponsors of the bill, which toughens the punishments given to anyone assaulting a law enforcement officer or emergency responder. It also provides an extra death benefit for families of public safety workers murdered in the line of duty. The law is named in honor of Trooper Kevin Conner, who died last October during a traffic stop in Columbus County.