ABC store on Carolina Beach Road still in the works, but other projects taking priority

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - Almost three years after the New Hanover County ABC Board decided to build a store in the Beau Rivage area, the lot still sits empty.
A new ABC store is still planned for 5978 Carolina Beach Road but it will likely be another year before construction begins.
Marnina Queen, CEO of New Hanover County ABC, said other projects have taken priority and caused the delay.
The board purchased the property in May 2016, and the new store was approved by state ABC in June of that year.
However, Queen said before county ABC could contract a design firm, the opportunity to build a new, larger Wrightsville Beach location was put on the table, and the board decided to prioritize that location.
“When we had the opportunity to move down and build a bigger store, the board decided to do that first,” Queen said.
That project should break ground in the next few weeks, she said, with the goal of opening the new store by the end of 2019.
Progress on a Beau Rivage location was also set back by Hurricane Florence.
Queen said the store in Castle Hayne suffered damage from the storm, and had to be gutted down to just a shell of a building.
“Our Castle Hayne community is important to us,” she said, so the board has prioritized repairing that store over everything else.
That store should reopen by the end of April, she said, but having to make repairs and wait for insurance payouts has set both the Wrightsville Beach and Beau Rivage projects back about six months.
Still, Queen said New Hanover County ABC is looking forward to eventually getting a Carolina Beach Road location up and running.
Customers currently have to drive to either Pine Valley or across Snow’s Cut Bridge to Carolina Beach to access a store.
With the growth in the Beau Rivage area, Queen said county ABC is eager to become part of the community, something she said is reciprocally beneficial for the area because ABC stores put money back into the local community.
“As we grow, that’s only going to be more money that we keep here locally,” she said.
The next step for the Carolina Beach Road store will be an RFQ and RFP process for the design of the new building. Then the board will put the project out to bid.
All told, Queen said it takes about 18 months from start to finish to build a store.
