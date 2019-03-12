Wilmington brewery event supporting MS Society

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - Starting at 2pm this Tuesday, Wilmington Brewing Company will be hosting Tuesday with Sally, supporting multiple sclerosis (MS).
MS is an unpredictable, often disabling disease of the central nervous system that disrupts the flow of information within the brain, and between the brain and body.
For every pint sold, $1 will benefit MS Society specifically the Shupe Troop for Walk MS!
From 4-7pm artist Mike Blair will preform live music and Bill’s Front Porch Food Truck will roll up to the event.
To donate to the Shupe Troop here:https://secure.nationalmssociety.org/site/TR?fr_id=30516&pg=team&team_id=574658
