West Bladen High student dies due to injuries from wreck

BLADEN COUNTY, NC (WECT) - A student at West Bladen High School has died due to injuries suffered in a car wreck over the weekend, according to school officials.
West Bladen Principal Peggy Hester said in a letter to parents Monday that Aldo Hernandez, an 11th grader at the school, died Monday afternoon.
“This is a great loss for all of us,” Hester wrote in the letter.
Hester said additional guidance counselors were at the school Monday to help students and staff.
“Our school and community have pulled together to respond to this situation with sensitivity and caring of our student’s emotional needs," Hester wrote.
