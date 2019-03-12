Water main repair work to disrupt service in Hampstead

PENDER COUNTY, NC (WECT) - Water service will be disrupted in parts of Hampstead on Thursday while crews repair a water main.
From 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Thursday, homes in the following areas will be affected:
Country Club Drive between Sawgrass and Kings Landing roads
- Waldorf Way
- Bramble Drive
- Shandy Way between Waldorf Way and Emerald Ridge Drive
- Julep Trace
- Collins Way
- Milano Court
- Kensington Court in the Villages of Olde Point
Once service is restored, water customers in these locations should boil all water used for human consumption. Vigorous boiling for one minute should kill any disease-causing organisms.
Water customers are also urged to conserve water whenever possible.
Copyright 2019 WECT. All rights reserved.