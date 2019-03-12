First responders to serve as grand marshals at Wilmington’s 20th St. Patrick’s Day Parade

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - Irish eyes will smile on Saturday as the 20th annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade winds down the streets of Wilmington.
The parade starts at 11 a.m. on North Second and Hanover streets in downtown Wilmington.
The parade will go down North Front Street, then head right down Princess Street and left on North Water Street toward the grandstand at Riverfront Park where the St. Patrick’s Day Festival takes place immediately following the parade.
The event has been recognized as one of the top 10 St. Patrick’s Day parades in small cities in America.
First responders from the Cape Fear region will serve as grand marshals to honor their work during Hurricane Florence.
Money from the event benefits NourishNC.
Although the parade takes place in downtown Wilmington, organizers said it is a community event for the entire Cape Fear region.
WECT’s Ashlea Kosikowski is the parade’s emcee.
