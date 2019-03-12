Several arrested on drug charges in Bladen County

BLADEN COUNTY, NC (WECT) - The Bladen County Sheriff’s Office made a numerous arrests after investigations into the sale and delivery of controlled substances.
According to a news release, the investigations were initiated after members of the community complained about possible drug activity.
Matthew Johnson, of Bladenboro, was charged with several counts of manufacturing, selling, delivering and possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver heroin and cocaine and was jailed under a $1.2 million bond.
Ethan William Goodwin, of Clarkton, was charged with manufacturing, selling, delivering and possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver heroin and was jailed under a $1.1 million bond.
Ethan Tyler Davis, of Bladenboro, was charged with manufacturing, selling, delivering and possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver heroin and was jailed under a $100,000 bond.
Nine others were arrested and charged with various drug offenses and either cited and released or jailed under bonds ranging from $1,500 to $51,500.
Bladen County Sheriff Jim McVicker urges anyone with information on the illegal sale of controlled substances to call the vice/narcotics unit at 910-874-0656.
