Put on your favorite pink outfit for the Pink Ribbon Project Luncheon

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - An event this week will help make sure all women have access to life-saving care.
The New Hanover Regional Medical Center Foundation will host its annual Pink Ribbon Project Luncheon on Thurs., March 14 from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. at the Wilmington Convention Center.
The event supports NHRMC Foundation’s efforts to provide free mammograms and diagnostic services to underserved women.
The Foundation also provides comfort bags to newly diagnosed cancer patients.
North Carolina author, Kristy Woodson Harvey, who wrote “Dear Carolina,” “Lies and Other Acts of Love,” and the Peachtree Bluff series, will speak at the event.
Tickets to the luncheon are available here or by calling the NHRMC Foundation at 910-667-5002.
Since 1998, The Pink Ribbon Project has raised more than $2.2 million to help women in the region.
