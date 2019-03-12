Police and firefighters face off on the ice for annual fundraiser

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - The annual Guns and Hoses Charity Ice Hockey Game is scheduled for March 31 at the Wilmington Ice House.
The game, which is scheduled to start at 4:30 p.m., pits Wilmington police officers against Wilmington firefighters with all proceeds going to the Carousel Center, a nonprofit organization that assists victims of child abuse.
Tickets, which are available at any Wilmington fire station or WPD headquarters, are $10 for adults, $5 for 13-18 year olds and children 12 and under get in free.
Spectators are advised to arrive early to avoid long lines.
Copyright 2019 WECT. All rights reserved.