One person injured in Wilmington shooting

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - Police are investigating a shooting that left one person injured in Wilmington Tuesday afternoon.
According to a spokesperson for the Wilmington Police Department, the shooting happened around 2:10 p.m. near the intersection of South Sixth and Meares streets.
A 28-year-old man man was struck by the gunfire and taken to New Hanover Regional Medical Center for treatment. He’s currently in serious condition.
A witness said they were sitting on their porch when a van drove by and approximately 15 gunshots rang out. They said the victim was shot through the abdomen.
Bystanders provided first aid to the victim until paramedics could arrive.
If you have any information, please contact the Wilmington Police Department at 343-3609 or send an anonymous tip to Text-A-Tip by texting “CRIMES” (274637) and starting the text with “Tip708.”
