No craft advisories out during boating accident that killed one, Sea Tow says water can be dangerous

PENDER COUNTY, NC (WECT) - According to the National Weather Service, there were no small craft advisories in effect Sunday when a man died after the boat he was on capsized off of Lea Island in Pender County.
Captain Ryan Saporito with Sea Tow advises all boaters to check the forecast before heading out, and to be prepared for things to change.
“The biggest thing is just to know what the conditions are going to be at the moment, and then what the forecast conditions are because things change pretty quickly out here,” he said.
According to Master Officer William David Sellers with the North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission, the victim, John Andrew Hughes, was on a boat with his son and a friend when a wave hit the boat from behind. Sellers said the boat was about 50 to 100 years from the shore. Saporito said even if there aren’t any advisories out, the water can still be dangerous.
“You get surprised by a rogue wave every once in a while, but most of the time, it’s just having that 360 view. Anytime you’re operating it [the boat] and it may be a little bit dangerous, have your head on a swivel and constantly look around and look for anything that could do harm to you or the boat," Saporito said.
Another boater performed CPR until first responders got there, but Sellers said Hughes was pronounced dead on arrival.
