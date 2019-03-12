Man charged with attempted murder in Elizabethtown shooting

ELIZABETHTOWN, NC (WECT) - A felon who was on parole now is facing an attempted murder charge after he allegedly shot a man Monday morning in Elizabethtown.
Elijah David Coston also was charged with possession of a firearm by a felon.
According to Lt. Lonnie Cheshire with the Elizabethtown Police Department, officers responded to the area of James Street near Della Street for a report of a person with a gunshot wound.
The victim, David Wilson Gilchrist, was located at the scene and taken to Bladen County Hospital.
Lt. Cheshire said Coston was identified as the shooter and he was taken into custody after a brief manhunt with the assistance of Probations and Parole and the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office.
Coston is being held under a $1 million bond.
Lt. Cheshire said that Gilchrist was in stable condition as of Tuesday morning.
Copyright 2019 WECT. All rights reserved.