First Alert Forecast: quick pop of wintry temperatures before mild days return

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - Good Tuesday to you! Thanks for checking into your First Alert Forecast. A dry high pressure system will control the weather of the Cape Fear Region for most of this forecast period, so tree pollen ought to be able to continue to cake your porch and plaster your windshield. The lone exception to the dry weather rule hinges on a passing cold front later Friday or early Saturday - this front may be able to spark a quick and passing shower or storm at that time. The temperature side of the forecast offers plenty of ups and downs...
- Wintry Wednesday morning will inspire you to grab a heavier jacket as temperatures will be in the frosty 30s. Sunshine will be in abundance through the afternoon while afternoon highs climb to the middle 60s.
- Spring-like 70s bounce back Thursday and Friday before cooling down to the 60s over the weekend as a cold front wiggles through the area. Some zip codes, especially further inland will have a run at 80s!
- Odds for showers will be near zero Wednesday and Thursday. As a cold front arrive the risk for a shower or storm will increase 30% Friday, 50% Friday night and taper off Saturday.
