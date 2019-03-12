First Alert Forecast: pollen clouds to outnumber rain clouds

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - Good Tuesday to you! Thanks for checking into your First Alert Forecast. A dry high pressure system will control the weather of the Cape Fear Region for most of this forecast period, so tree pollen ought to be able to continue to cake your porch and plaster your windshield. The lone exception to the dry weather rule hinges on a passing cold front later Friday or early Saturday - this front may be able to spark a quick and passing shower or storm at that time. The temperature side of the forecast offers plenty of ups and downs...
COOL MIDWEEK: Expect highs in the seasonably cool 60s Tuesday and Wednesday and, in between, you can expect temperatures to take a trip to the chilly and dewy 30s and 40s Tuesday night and early Wednesday morning.
WARMER LATE IN THE WEEK: Strong March sun intervals plus a growing southerly breeze should give temperatures a big boost into the 70s Thursday and Friday. A couple of inland spots could even eclipse 80.
COOL AGAIN NEXT WEEK: After the passage of the aforementioned cold front, expect a new streak of daytime temperatures in the 50s and 60s and nighttime values in the frosty 30s and 40s from Sunday through Wednesday.
