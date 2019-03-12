Community Classroom: Teacher wants refrigerator for students to learn from Food Friday

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - Regina Roberson, an exceptional children’s teacher at Rose Hill-Magnolia Elementary School, said she believes if her students can follow a recipe, it will train them to become independent adults.
That’s why she wants to get a refrigerator for her classroom.
“With this refrigerator, it will allow us to have Food Fridays, where we will bring no bake recipes in to teach the kids much needed life and social skills because they will be working in a group,” Roberson says.
Roberson is asking for about $200 in donations through the Donors Choose website, an online charity that helps teachers across the country raise money for school projects.
Roberson has a midnight deadline on March 12 so time is running out for her meet her goal.
“We would like to use our Friday afternoons to teach social and daily living skills,” she says. “What better way to teach these skills than cooking? I plan to provide each group with a guided visual recipe. They will be asked to work together to prepare the recipe. Working in a group requires team work and communication. This will help my students practice social skills taught throughout the year."
If you would like to donate to Roberson’s project, click here.
