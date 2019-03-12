Cape Fear Community College women hope to learn from past experience

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - Fueled by the disappointment of being eliminated from the tournament last year, the Cape Fear Community College women’s basketball team is preparing for their next opportunity.
That opportunity will come on March 19 when the No. 7 Sea Devils (24-5) face No. 10 Metropolitan Community College (17-9) from Kansas City, Mo. in the first round of the division two National Junior College Athletic Association tournament in Harrison, Ark.
“We are just going in with our experience last year and try to work as hard as we can,” said CFCC sophomore Tracey Kemp. “We are just going to do the little things because that will make a difference in all our wins.”
Even with all the success on the court, the Sea Devils have faced adversity that threatened to derail their season. CFCC started with 13 players on the opening day roster but will go into that tournament with just nine.
"We had two serious injuries, ACL's,” said CFCC head coach Lori Drake. “We Just lost our number four starter to an ACL injury in the tournament.”
“It’s been tough losing some key players from the season,” added CFCC sophomore Sydney Austin. “We have come together and make up for those players that can’t be with us.”
Drake hopes that last year’s tournament experience has her players ready for the big stage.
“For our kids to have already been there and experience it and know what it’s like is huge,” said Drake.
